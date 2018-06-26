PHOTOS: FC Cincinnati unveils renderings for 23.6-acre Milford training complex

FC Cincinnati plans to develop a 23.6-acre team training complex in Milford, Ohio, pending local government approval.

The team will privately finance all construction. The construction team will be led by the Cincinnati office of Turner Construction, and Cincinnati-based MSA Sport is the principal designer on the project.

The complex will be located on Lila Avenue, off Rt. 275 in Milford on the site of the current Expressway Park softball complex and adjoining property.

The complex is expected to fully operational by July 2019 and all site work is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The FCC first team will relocate to the complex in January 2019 and utilize temporary team facilities until the training complex is completed later in the summer.

The estimated $30 million project will serve as the base for FC Cincinnati’s soccer operations, including the MLS first team and future FCC Academy’s training and performance activities. The facility is also expected to host between six and 20 soccer-related events a year, including first-team scrimmages, FCC Academy games and local soccer tournaments.

The FC Cincinnati training complex will include three full-size, lighted soccer fields (two grass, one artificial turf), as well as a goalkeeper-specific training area. The MLS team will be housed in a 30,000 sq. ft., multilevel building abutting the fields, while the FCC Academy teams will have their own separate 6,500 sq. ft. center along the practice fields. Additionally, there will be a 3,000 sq. ft. maintenance facility on the property.

The first-team building will include team and coaches/staff locker rooms, athletic training and sports performance rooms, player lounge and dining facility, equipment and laundry rooms, team meeting rooms, reception area and media workspace, as well as offices for the coaching staff, technical director, and other team support staff.

The Academy building will include locker rooms, athletic training rooms, and equipment areas as well as coaches areas and meeting rooms.

The team estimates the complex could generate $1.6 million for the local economy.

Representatives from FC Cincinnati and the training complex project will attend Milford’s special City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. They will also make a presentation to the Clermont County Commissioners at a 10 a.m. session on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.