Video: Police dog show's he's a good boy by 'performing CPR' on police officer

MADRID (AP/RNN) - Can dogs perform CPR? Probably not, but a video posted by police in Madrid sure makes it seem so.

In a video posted on Facebook, Poncho the dog springs into action when his partner falls to the ground and pretends to be passed out. The dog's actions mimic CPR.

The video shows the dog pounding up and down on the officer's chest and pausing to place its ear on the officer's neck. The dog then continues until the officer stands up.

The Madrid Police took to their Facebook page to express their satisfaction with the canine hero.

“This is the "Heroic" performance of our Canine Section of @policiademadrid, who did not hesitate for a moment in ‘saving the life’ of the agent, practicing the #CPR in a masterful way,” the department wrote.

