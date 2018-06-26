Judge: City must release info on its surveillance cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A judge ordered that a Kentucky city must release information about its surveillance cameras and the policies surrounding their use after it sued an activist to stop the release of documents.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Monday that Fayette Circuit Judge John Reynolds ruled Lexington incorrectly relied on exemptions in the Open Records Act to shield themselves from releasing the requested information.

Activist Mike Maharrey made an open records request asking for information related to Lexington's surveillance technology. Lexington claimed policies outlining how the cameras can be used didn't have to be disclosed under Kentucky's Open Records Act.

The organizer for "We See You Watching Lexington" appealed to Attorney General Andy Beshear's office, which ordered Lexington to turn over the documents.

Lexington has 30 days to appeal, or else it must release Maharrey's requested documents.

