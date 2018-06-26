Searchers recover body of man missing in Licking River

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Searchers have recovered the body of man who is believed to have fallen into fast-moving water while floating down the Licking River in Ohio with friends.
The Newark Advocate reports that the Licking County Sheriff's office confirmed 22-year-old James Michael Krofft was found dead Tuesday morning. The Newark man went missing Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say Krofft and others were floating down the river east of Newark, near Blackhand Gorge, when Krofft reportedly fell from a raft or inner tube.
Sheriff's officials say witnesses said the fast-moving water hampered their attempts to reach the man, who reportedly went under but did not resurface.
Emergency responders searched the area for more than two days, using boats, helicopters, sonar and other means.
