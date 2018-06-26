High water prompts I-71 ramp closure near Norwood

There is currently high water at the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to Ridge Avenue south. (Pixabay)

There is currently high water at the ramp from northbound Interstate 71 to Ridge Avenue south.

The flooding is near mile marker 8. The ramp is closed.

Motorists should proceed with caution and use alternate routes. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

RELATED | Storms could bring damaging winds, heavy rain this afternoon

Stay up on the latest forecast with our free FOX19 Now First Alert Weather App: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.