Leader: Ohio Senate not yet ready to OK payday lending bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Senate leader says senators won't be able to pass a payday lending bill before breaking for the summer.
Republican Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf), of Medina (meh-DY'-nuh), told The Associated Press Tuesday his chamber needs more time to complete its work so no votes will take place this week.
Obhof said he'll trim the Senate's usual summer break to add session dates in September and possibly July and August. He said he's aiming for a final bill that's agreeable to the Ohio House.
The House passed its bipartisan version of the bill June 7. The measure had been languishing for a year.
Republican ex-Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April amid an FBI probe into his lavish lifestyle and international travel that included trips involving payday lending lobbyists.
