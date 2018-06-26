KSP trooper fires on car to end pursuit

BONNIEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Floyd County, Indiana man is facing two dozen charges in connection with a pursuit by Kentucky State Police that went across county lines that ended with gunfire by police.

The pursuit began when troopers with the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post saw a car speeding and tried to pull it over. They called for assistance from the Bowling Green post after the car traveled through LaRue County and entered Hart County.

After the car got onto Pine Ridge Road in northern Hart County, the driver, Terry Lee Sheets, 24, of Greenville, Indiana, turned toward a KSP sergeant. The sergeant fired at the vehicle, stopping it.

Sheets, who was treated for minor injuries, was jailed on charges ranging from attempted murder of an officer to carrying a concealed deadly weapon.



A passenger in the car, Rickki Parker, 25, of New Albany, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Indiana.

