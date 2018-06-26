Funeral plans set for Mentor policeman killed in hit-and-run

Mathew Mazany, killed Sunday in a hit and run, will be laid to rest on July 2. (Source: WOIO)

Community members can pay their last respects to Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany during a visitation ceremony this Sunday in Eastlake.

The police officer was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Route 2 this past Sunday.

Mazany, 41, is survived by his wife, Lisa, and son, Mathew.

Visitation for Mazany is set for July 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Monreal Funeral Home, located at 35400 Curtis Blvd.

A moment of silence was held for Mazany Tuesday night at Mentor Civic Amphitheater prior to the Mentor Rocks concert.

The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Mentor Fire Arts Center, located on Center Street.

Donations can be made to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund at any Fifth Third Bank branch.

Mourning family members gathered and embraced near Mazany's cruiser that's now become a memorial, just steps away from the front door to the Mentor Police Department.

One of the escorting officers said that the outpouring of support that the department has received from the community has been overwhelming and comforting. Even some who have had run-ins with the police have shown their support too.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.