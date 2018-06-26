Bredesen to push for TVA to help expand broadband access

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen says he would push to get the Tennessee Valley Authority to help expand broadband internet access to rural areas if elected.

Bredesen is a Democrat and a former Tennessee governor. He is seeking to replace Sen. Bob Corker, a two-term Republican who is not seeking re-election.

Bredesen spoke Tuesday to a Kiwanis Club in Clarksville. He said he is committed to amending the federal TVA act to allow the government-owned electricity provider to bring access to underserved rural areas in Tennessee.

Bredesen says the "foundation" has been set by the TVA's board approval in 2017 of $300 million to expand its network fiber capacity - and by a law signed by Gov. Bill Haslam last year giving electric cooperatives the authority to provide broadband service.

