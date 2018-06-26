Double murder charge for man accused of killing girlfriend's mom

James Geran is charged in the shooting deaths of two women. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

A 45-year-old convicted felon accused of killing two women and holding three hostage while firing at deputies in a SWAT standoff has been charged with two counts of murder.

James Geran was released from Miami Valley Hospital for a self-inflicted gun shot would and booked into the Butler County Correctional Complex.

Geran is charged in the shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Megan Motter and 63-year-old Sharon McCleary.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Geran shot Motter in the head and dumped her body off Woodsdale Road in Madison Township. Two passerbys spotted her body late Tuesday night and called 911.

Geran and Motter were "business associates," according to the sheriff.

The investigation into Motter's homicide led deputies to an apartment on Sal Boulevard in Trenton.

Geran had been living in the apartment with his girlfriend, Gina McCleary, 26, and her mother Sharon McCleary. The apartment was the mother's, who is blind.

Geran was in the apartment with those two women and McCleary's sister.

When deputies knocked on the door, he fired multiple rounds at them out a window and took the three women hostage, Jones said.

A deputy returned fire and squeezed off three shots in self-defense because he was under attack at such close range, the sheriff said.

Early on in the standoff, one of the three hostages, McCleary's sister - Tammy Davis - managed to escape.

About two hours after the standoff began, Geran was talking to negotiators when he agreed to let his girlfriend out.

"At that point, the door opened, and one of the ladies, a sister, came out running and we gave her cover. At that point, he immediately pushed the door closed and we heard gunfire. Two shots were fired as we made entry. He had shot himself under the chin," Jones said

Once inside the residence, detectives discovered Sharon McCleary dead with a gunshot wound to her head, Jones said.

“If feels good knowing that the guy who can allegedly kill two people with accuracy but miss when he tries to take his own life is behind bars where he cannot hurt anyone else” Jones said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the deaths of Motter and McCleary as asked to contact the sheriff's office at 513-785-1251.

