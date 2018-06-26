Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls are back starting Sunday

The cheesy snacks haven’t been on store shelves for a dozen years. (Source: Planters)

(RNN) – Fans of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls, the junk food gods at Planters have heard your prayers over lo these many years.

The messy but yummy snacks have been absent from store shelves for more than a decade, but starting Sunday, they’ll be back for a short time, the company said.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Melanie Huet with Planters.

The cheesy bits of goodness were last available 12 years ago.

“We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. ???? #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

