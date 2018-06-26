It's been 11 weeks since Kyle Plush's death -- so what has the city learned?

Kyle Plush's family supports Cincinnati City Council for authorizing two independent investigations into their son's tragic death. (Provided)

In April, a 16-year-old suffocated inside his minivan near Seven Hills High School. The teen, Kyle Plush, called Cincinnati's 911 center twice for help but authorities were unable to locate him.

He was found dead in the vehicle hours later.

"Our family still has many unanswered questions," the victim's family wrote in a statement Monday.

So what happened?? The city and Council Member Amy Murray, who serves as the vice chair of Law and Public Safety, has been trying for weeks to figure that out. On top of shadowing firefighters for a full 24-hour shift, she and other city officials recently attended the national conference in Tennessee.

A few things have been noted thus far:

Leadership turnover in the 911 center

Staffing problems

Inadequate training

Independent investigations into how Cincinnati police and 911 dispatchers responded to Kyle's calls are underway and should be completed and released this fall. The estimated cost of those investigations is about $186,000, city officials have said.

Plush family: Current 911 system 'must be changed'

"Kyle did everything he should have done, everything a mom, a dad would tell their child to do," Murray has said. "And he was failed horribly."

Murray sat down this week for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast to talk about what she's learned. You can find that full conversation below:

