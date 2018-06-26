FL parents distraught after baby seriously burned at day care

The day care said the baby suffered second-degree burns while being bathed. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG/CNN) – Orlando law enforcement and health agencies have launched investigations after a 10-month-old baby suffered second-degree burns while at a day care center last week.

The incident occurred at ChildrenFirst Medical Day Care in Orlando.

The baby’s father, Manuel Escobar, said it was difficult to see his child hurting.

"It's hard to see him in pain, but he's going to be okay according to the doctors, the plastic surgeon,” Escobar said. “And he'll heal. But if we don't put this out there, who is going to know about it?"

Though the images are hard to see, Escobar wants parents to look at the second degree burns his son got while at day care center last week.

"It's just hard. Hard to see our baby, you know, go through this," he said.

Especially since baby Alexander has already been through so much.

He was born premature, with the parents spending 123 days in intensive care.

Now, at 10 months old, he still has special needs, like chronic lung disease, which is why his dad trusted the licensed medical facility.

Until last week.

"We were at work and my fiancee got a call from ChildrenFirst saying that our son had got burned during a bathing, which they had no consent to bathe our son and he's already a premature baby," Escobar said.

However, looking at the injuries, Escobar said he doesn't buy that.

"There's no splash marks, so water does splash. It's an isolated incident on the back of his knee,” he said. “He can't even hold a bottle on his own, much less turn on the water."

The day care’s owners responded, and while they said they were concerned, they were confident they did not cause the child's injury.

"Care is our utmost concern and we will look forward to the full investigation and we are cooperating with that," they said.

Copyright 2018 WKMG via CNN. All rights reserved.