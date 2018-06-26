Ohio bill aimed at protecting dogs in puppy mills headed to Kasich's desk

The bill would reshape how dogs are treated in Ohio's puppy mills. (Source: WOIO)

A bill aimed at protecting dogs in puppy mills and tightening breeder restrictions is now headed to Gov. John Kasich.

House Bill 506 won't end puppy mills, but it is supposed to crack down on large volume breeders and create a better life for dogs.

"Some of them, the animals, live in absolute horrific conditions and are denied what we would consider to be the basic care that dogs living in any situation would deserve," said Sharon Harvey, Cleveland Animal Protective League President & CEO.

Heartbreaking video released by the Humane Society shows how awful conditions inside a puppy mill can be.

These dogs deserve so much more!

Which is why new Ohio legislation cracks down on large volume puppy mills, working to make these conditions more humane.



Picture via @HumaneSociety pic.twitter.com/BM9WwgyAWH — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) June 27, 2018

Ohio state lawmakers worked with animal rights activists to pass H.B. 506. It's legislation, they believe, will create a better life for dogs. The bill cracks down on large volume breeders, which will soon be defined as people who have six or more breeding dogs.

"The idea isn't necessarily to end puppy mills altogether, but to actually make them more humane for the animals that are there," said Greg Willey, Lorain County Friendship APL executive director.

The new legislation requires dogs be:

• Fed twice a day.

• Given access to a continuous supply of water.

• Given at least 30 minutes of exercise a day.

It also makes it illegal for puppy mill owners to breed a dog more than eight times in her life.

There will also be new requirements for cage sizes and new standards for flooring.

The bill requires pet stores get signed documents from breeders, proving they meet the new standards, even if they're getting dogs from puppy mills out of state.

