Body found in freezer at SunTrust Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA (RNN) - A man’s body was found in the freezer at SunTrust Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing Cobb County police.

Authorities are not identifying the man until his family has been notified, but they did confirm he was a third-party contractor.

“This is still an active investigation so I’m unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor,” Officer Sarag O’Hare told local media.

The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds began as scheduled at 7:35 p.m.

Attempts to reach the Braves for comment have not been successful.

