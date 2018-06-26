State denies liquor license to North College Hill business

The state has denied a company a liquor license in North College Hill, citing previous bad behavior at another location in Green Township.

The company, Arada Ventures, leased out 1500 Goodman Avenue and applied for a liquor license, which was met with tension from city officials who called on the state to take action. North College Hill Mayor Maureen Mason is glad the state listened to their concerns.

"That's good government. We're the ones who would have to deal with it on a day to day basis," said Mason.

Arada Ventures also owned In The Cut, a bar that was shut down in Green Township. The letter denying the liquor permit states In The Cut was ticketed for drug use, hindering an inspection, and unsanitary conditions in 2015.

Mason says North College Hill has limited resources and wouldn't be able to handle those types of problems.

"We don't have that kind of manpower," she said.

FOX19 tried reaching out to Arada Ventures for comment and is waiting to hear back.

