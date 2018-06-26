Want to see how much time you’re spending on your phone?

Want to see just how much time you’re spending on your phone, or how often you check it?

Apple is looking for people to test out its new operating system. Among the most hotly-anticipated apps: a feature that lets you track your screen time.

You get daily and weekly reports of how much time you spend on each app and how often you check your phone. And once you see the cold hard truth of your screen habit, you can set limits for different apps and categories.

One word of caution, though -- this beta version of iOS 12 is sure to include some bugs, so make sure your phone is backed up before you download it.

Here's a link to download the beta version of iOS 12.

