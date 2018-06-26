28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democratic primary

If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.Full Story >
Oklahoma primary voters are weighing whether to approve one of the nation's least-restrictive laws, which would make it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medicinal purposes.
It's uncertain if lawmakers will be able to swiftly act on any bills to address the border crisis despite an outpouring of public concern over reports of immigrant children being separated from their parents.
