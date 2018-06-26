28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democratic primary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be the Democratic nominee in New York's 14th Congressional District. (Source: Ocasio 2018)

(RNN) – A 28-year-old socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, toppled the 10-term chair of the House Democratic Caucus in a New York primary on Tuesday and now stands to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez was projected by the Associated Press to defeat Joe Crowley, who’d served in Congress since 1999, in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

The district encompasses parts of Queens and the Bronx in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and organized for Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign. According to a Vogue interview she was working as recently as nine months ago as a server in a restaurant.

She campaigned on a progressive policy platform, endorsing initiatives such as Medicare-for-all and tuition-free public college. Over the weekend she visited the border to protest Trump administration immigration policy and enforcement.

She had also pledged to refuse big-money donations and lobbying.

On Tuesday night she tweeted, “We have been embraced. We have built power. We have organized.”

In a campaign video, she said her mother is from Puerto Rico, and father from the South Bronx. She said in the past she has "worked with expectant mothers, waited tables, and led classrooms."

She criticized the stratification of New York City, one of the most expensive cities in America, and tied it to the entrenched politician Crowley.

"It's time to fight for a New York that working families can afford," she said in the campaign video. "This race is about people versus money."

Almost two years ago, I started what was then a completely ‘impossible’ bid for Congress.



Since then, everything has changed.



Now, there’s only 20 minutes left.



And it feels great. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

If she wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Crowley was considered a fixture of Democratic politics and a possible future Speaker of the House. Ocasio-Cortez successfully cast him as a tool of elite interests who cashed in on his power.

Who "takes corporate money, profits off foreclosure, doesn't live here, doesn't send his kids to our schools, doesn't drink our water or breathe our air."

In November, Ocasio-Cortez will run against Republican Anthony Pappas, who captured the GOP nomination unopposed.

The district has been represented by Democrats since 1993.

