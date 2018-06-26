28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democrati - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democratic primary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be the Democratic nominee in New York's 14th Congressional District. (Source: Ocasio 2018) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be the Democratic nominee in New York's 14th Congressional District. (Source: Ocasio 2018)

(RNN) – A 28-year-old socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, toppled the 10-term chair of the House Democratic Caucus in a New York primary on Tuesday and now stands to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez was projected by the Associated Press to defeat Joe Crowley, who’d served in Congress since 1999, in New York’s 14th Congressional District.

The district encompasses parts of Queens and the Bronx in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and organized for Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign. According to a Vogue interview she was working as recently as nine months ago as a server in a restaurant.

She campaigned on a progressive policy platform, endorsing initiatives such as Medicare-for-all and tuition-free public college. Over the weekend she visited the border to protest Trump administration immigration policy and enforcement.

She had also pledged to refuse big-money donations and lobbying.

On Tuesday night she tweeted, “We have been embraced. We have built power. We have organized.”

In a campaign video, she said her mother is from Puerto Rico, and father from the South Bronx. She said in the past she has "worked with expectant mothers, waited tables, and led classrooms."

She criticized the stratification of New York City, one of the most expensive cities in America, and tied it to the entrenched politician Crowley. 

"It's time to fight for a New York that working families can afford," she said in the campaign video. "This race is about people versus money."

If she wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Crowley was considered a fixture of Democratic politics and a possible future Speaker of the House. Ocasio-Cortez successfully cast him as a tool of elite interests who cashed in on his power. 

Who "takes corporate money, profits off foreclosure, doesn't live here, doesn't send his kids to our schools, doesn't drink our water or breathe our air."

In November, Ocasio-Cortez will run against Republican Anthony Pappas, who captured the GOP nomination unopposed.

The district has been represented by Democrats since 1993.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • 28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democratic primary

    28-year-old socialist upsets 10-term Congressman in NY Democratic primary

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:15:29 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:47:28 GMT

    If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

    Full Story >

    If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

    Full Story >

  • Mitt Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race Utah

    Mitt Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race Utah

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-26 14:25:12 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:50 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:50:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.Full Story >
    Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.Full Story >

  • Polis, Stapleton to face off in November for governor's seat

    Polis, Stapleton to face off in November for governor's seat

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:34:48 GMT
    Tuesday, June 26 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-06-27 02:49:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE--In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, file photograph, Republican candidate for Colorado's governorship, Walker Stapleton, responds to a question during a televised debate in Denver. Colorado's primary election to det...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE--In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, file photograph, Republican candidate for Colorado's governorship, Walker Stapleton, responds to a question during a televised debate in Denver. Colorado's primary election to det...
    The race to succeed Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, tops the state's mid-term primaries on Tuesday.Full Story >
    The race to succeed Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, tops the state's mid-term primaries on Tuesday.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly