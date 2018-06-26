Pregnant woman recovering, child OK after brutal rape attempt near LeBlond Rec Center

Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center. (Cincinnati police)

Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.

FOX19 is told the victim is recovering from a fractured nose, bruising, and swelling.

She survived an assault police say unfolded near Riverside and Collins. The woman -- who is nine months pregnant -- believes she owes her life to a group of witnesses who rushed over to help her.

The woman said she isn't ready to reveal her name or share her story on camera.

She was walking her dog down Riverside around 11 a.m. this past Friday when she noticed a man she did not know. Police say that man was Anthony Smith, 27.

Something made her uneasy, so she crossed the street -- she says Smith followed.

The woman said she headed toward the LeBlond Rec Center pool where people were swimming with Smith still on her trail. Though she yelled things like, "Stay away from us," she says he did not stop.

Panicked, she took off running until she says she felt Smith tackle her to the ground, try to pull up her shirt and pull down her pants while mumbling, "It's OK." The woman says she fought back with all her strength, screaming and hitting the man. She says he then punched her.

A group of people at the pool eventually heard the commotion and rushed over. Three men held Smith down, FOX19 is told, while waiting for first responders. Others tended to the woman.

The woman's dog reportedly ran home, potentially seeking help.

The survivor is out after two days in the hospital recovering from her injuries, forever grateful for the witnesses who stepped in and saved her baby.

The woman's sister says she's doing OK and has since thanked the people that helped her. The woman credits her quick thinking to a true crime podcast called "My Favorite Murder."

FOX19 is told her baby is perfectly healthy and her dog is doing well, too.

Smith is sitting in jail. He is facing charges of attempted rape and felonious assault. He is expected back in court in July.

