Pregnant woman recovering, child OK after brutal rape attempt near LeBlond Rec Center

Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
Authorities are not identifying the man until his family has been notified, but they did confirm he was a third-party contractor.Full Story >
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.Full Story >
The day care said the baby suffered second-degree burns while being bathed, a claim the baby's father doesn't believe.Full Story >
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
