Highland County fire department gets outpouring of support after fatal accident

From what anyone can remember, it was the first time a firefighter in Highland County had been killed while on duty.

The accident Sunday at a Paint Creek Fire Station killed young firefighter Joe Patterson. It was an accident involving compressed air cylinders. The station remains closed off while the investigation continues.

Ten miles away, the flag flies at half mast. Inside, the work continues, even with reminders of Sunday's loss everywhere you look.

Patterson was able to make a big impression in three short years he was with the department -- the only paid one in the county.

Firefighters that spoke with FOX19 said he was an all-around great guy who was always smiling and always happy.

The firefighters cover 330 sq. miles to help many in need, but since Sunday, they've been the ones receiving help. Firefighters say the outpouring of support from the public and other departments has been amazing.

A visitation and memorial for Patterson will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe. His funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. Both are open to the public.

