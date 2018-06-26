Pit bull reportedly shot after attacking College Hill resident; - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pit bull reportedly shot after attacking College Hill resident; police responding to scene

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
COLLEGE HILL (FOX19) -

Police have been called to College Hill after someone shot and killed a pit bull after it allegedly attacked a neighbor.

It happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Bobolink.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly