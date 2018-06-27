Travel ban ruling stirs dismay among immigrants, advocates

By JEFF KAROUB and JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) - Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.
Protesters gathered at rallies Tuesday evening to voice dismay about the high court's rejection of a challenge that claimed the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president's authority.
The crowds included those separated from family as a result of the ban, which covers people from five countries with predominantly Muslim populations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
Khulood Nasher has been trying to bring her sons from Yemen for the past four years. She says that "today, we were broken."
Not all reaction is negative, however. A nonprofit group that supports Trump's policies calls the decision a "tremendous victory."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police have been called to College Hill after someone shot and killed a pit bull after it allegedly attacked a neighbor.Full Story >
Police have been called to College Hill after someone shot and killed a pit bull after it allegedly attacked a neighbor.Full Story >
The accident Sunday at a Paint Creek Fire Station killed young firefighter Joe Patterson.Full Story >
The accident Sunday at a Paint Creek Fire Station killed young firefighter Joe Patterson.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
The state has denied a company a liquor license in North College Hill, citing previous bad behavior at another location in Green Township.Full Story >
The state has denied a company a liquor license in North College Hill, citing previous bad behavior at another location in Green Township.Full Story >
Want to see just how much time you’re spending on your phone, or how often you check it?Full Story >
Want to see just how much time you’re spending on your phone, or how often you check it?Full Story >