Ex-Ohio AG takes federal consumer finance complaints online

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Ohio attorney general has launched an online effort aimed at propping up the U.S. government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency.
Democrat Marc Dann is calling his database of consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington "Scoundrels, Scams and Cheats."
Dann says Cleveland-based DannLaw intends to use the Freedom of Information Act to keep the database current even if acting budget and bureau director Mick Mulvaney shields the government's version as he's suggested.
Dann said his firm is prepared to sue Mulvaney "monthly if need be."
The financial industry was a frequent target of Dann's before he resigned as attorney general in 2008 after a sexual harassment scandal.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray was Dann's successor as attorney general and the consumer bureau's founding director.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police have been called to College Hill after someone shot and killed a pit bull after it allegedly attacked a neighbor.Full Story >
Police have been called to College Hill after someone shot and killed a pit bull after it allegedly attacked a neighbor.Full Story >
The accident Sunday at a Paint Creek Fire Station killed young firefighter Joe Patterson.Full Story >
The accident Sunday at a Paint Creek Fire Station killed young firefighter Joe Patterson.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
The state has denied a company a liquor license in North College Hill, citing previous bad behavior at another location in Green Township.Full Story >
The state has denied a company a liquor license in North College Hill, citing previous bad behavior at another location in Green Township.Full Story >
Want to see just how much time you’re spending on your phone, or how often you check it?Full Story >
Want to see just how much time you’re spending on your phone, or how often you check it?Full Story >