Lottery to test new game based on horse racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Lottery officials have approved trying out a new game based on the results of live horse racing.
A statement from the lottery says officials plan to test the game "Win Place Show" for about 90 days beginning in March 2019 in stores in Louisville, Lexington and the northern Kentucky region. The game will cost $2 and be available at approximately 45 stores.
Kentucky Lottery Corporation CEO Tom Delacenserie says market research shows the game could appeal to existing players and draw in new ones. He says it's exciting to offer a game based on horse racing, one of Kentucky's signature industries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
