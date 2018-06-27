Republican immigration bill faces likely defeat in House

A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.Full Story >
Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.Full Story >
Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.Full Story >
President Donald Trump declared victory as voters across seven states continued pushing the two major parties on divergent paths in a turbulent era.Full Story >
The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes just a few months before the midterm election and amid intense sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.Full Story >
If Kim does disarm, Congress may see less logic in spending $6 billion or more to expand a missile defense system based in Alaska that is designed mainly with North Korea in mind.Full Story >
In the wake of the Trump administration's contentious family separation policy that gripped the country over the last week, here's a look at the country's recent history on immigration.Full Story >
In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border.
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerFull Story >
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsFull Story >
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.Full Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
