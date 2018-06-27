Lake at Kentucky historic site lowered due to leak in dam

UNION, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the water level is being lowered at a lake at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Boone County because of a leak in the dam.

Officials say drawing down the water is intended to reduce the chance of a sudden failure of the dam at the 9.6-acre lake. It also will give state parks officials a chance to assess the damage.

Officials say the dam is classified as a low-hazard dam. That means failure would cause little or no damage to other structures, public utility services, roads or railroads. The dam was last inspected in July 2017, when no leaks were observed. It was built in 1966 to create a recreational lake and is owned by the Kentucky Department of Parks.

Officials are monitoring the dam daily.

