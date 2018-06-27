Primary Takeaways: A liberal newcomer ousts top Dem leader

Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.Full Story >
A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.Full Story >
The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.Full Story >
Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.Full Story >
The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes just a few months before the midterm election and amid intense sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.Full Story >
If Kim does disarm, Congress may see less logic in spending $6 billion or more to expand a missile defense system based in Alaska that is designed mainly with North Korea in mind.Full Story >
If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins the reliably Democratic district in November, it will make her the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.Full Story >
Oklahoma primary voters are weighing whether to approve one of the nation's least-restrictive laws, which would make it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medicinal purposes.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, tooFull Story >
Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegallyFull Story >
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resourcesFull Story >
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.Full Story >
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponFull Story >
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyFull Story >
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesFull Story >
