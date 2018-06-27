California pot shops offer discounts as new standards near

The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
A Miami University professor was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday and is accused of traveling to Kansas City, Mo., to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.Full Story >
All members of the military – active and retired – will receive free admission to Kings Island July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day.Full Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerFull Story >
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsFull Story >
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.Full Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
