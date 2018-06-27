Desperation 'you can smell' as pot shops sell untested weed

Hamilton City School District officials will implement armed employees and metal detectors this fall, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
Hamilton City School District officials will implement armed employees and metal detectors this fall, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council increased parking meter rates as part of the $407 million dollar fiscal budget packaged approved Wednesday.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council increased parking meter rates as part of the $407 million dollar fiscal budget packaged approved Wednesday.Full Story >
Credit card skimmers are a real problem at gas stations, but a new report says certain pumps are much safer to use.Full Story >
Credit card skimmers are a real problem at gas stations, but a new report says certain pumps are much safer to use.Full Story >
The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.Full Story >
The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.Full Story >
The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerFull Story >
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsFull Story >
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsFull Story >
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.Full Story >
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.Full Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >