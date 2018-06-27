Weidemann's Brewery reopens after 35 years

Weidemann Brewery is open again, this time in St. Bernard. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

After a 35-year break, Wiedemann Brewery is brewing once again.

The new taproom is now open on Vine Street in downtown St. Bernard.

Wiedemann's is Cincinnati's longest running beer brand and is almost 150 years old.

The former brewing facility in Newport was closed in 1983 by out-of-town owners, according to the brewery's new ownership.

The company is back under local ownership for the first time since 1967.

"We hope Wiedemann can help bring back the fun and community spirit that has been a big part of Cincinnati's neighborhood taverns and beer culture for so many decades," said owner Jon Newberry.

The new taproom also has a full kitchen.

The lunch or dinner menu features appetizers, hot dogs, brats, sandwiches and burgers.

"We're brewing some of the tastiest craft brews in town, and we welcome beer lovers of all ages to get together in friendly downtown St. Bernard," Newberry said.

LOOK: The new Wiedemann Brewery brewhouse in St. Bernard. 150 year old beer! This is where the magic happens! We're live on @FOX19 Now with a look at the new facility. pic.twitter.com/RmtLrOgpAd — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) June 27, 2018

