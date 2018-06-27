Trenton standoff suspect booked into jail on double murder charges

The Butler County Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT standoff and homicide suspect shooting at deputies on Sal Boulevard in Trenton June 13. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

The man accused of fatally shooting two women, including an elderly and blind hostage, and firing at Butler County deputies in a standoff is waking up in the Butler County Jail.

James Geran, 45, is held on two murder charges and appears to be in the jail's medical unit. He is pictured in a hospital gown with a large piece of gauze taped to his neck in his mug shot.

Geran was booked into the jail about shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is held without bond, jail records show.

It's not clear when he will make his first court appearance.

Jail official said early Wednesday they are not permitted to release any information about Geran.

He is accused of killing Maegan Motter, 27, of Middletown and Sharon McCleary, 63, of Trenton.

Sheriff: Double murder suspect in standoff will face several charges

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has said Geran immediately fired on deputies when they tracked him to McCleary's apartment the morning of June 13 as they investigated Motter's homicide.

No one was hurt, but Jones said Geran held McCleary and her two grown daughters, including one who is his girlfriend, hostage inside the apartment for more than two hours.

His girlfriend's sister managed to escape on her own, according to Jones.

Geran released his girlfriend just before noon, shot her mother in the head, killing her, and then walked out of the apartment and turned the gun on himself in a failed suicide attempt, the sheriff has said.

Geran has been treated at Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton over the past week.

Upon his release Tuesday, the sheriff's office - which had deputies standing guard at his hospital room - filed the murder charges and transferred him to the jail.

