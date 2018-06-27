Immigrant reunited with toddler and deported; attorney hurt in scuffle

In the wake of the Trump administration's contentious family separation policy that gripped the country over the last week, here's a look at the country's recent history on immigration.

The Funes family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so they voluntarily returned to Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

How did it come to this? From Secure Communities to child separation, America's recent immigration history

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.

A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents.

A hard deadline has been set in a process that has so far yielded uncertainty about when children might again see their parents. (Source: US Customs and Border Patrol/CNN)

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Immigration attorney Andrea Martinez was injured when she was pushed by an ICE agent. (Source: KCTV/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) - An undocumented immigrant from Honduras has been reunited with her son, who was separated from her more than a month ago.

Supporters and a Netflix crew witnessed the special moment, but their joy didn't last long.

Kenia Bautista and her 3-year-old boy were put on a plane in Kansas City on Tuesday and deported.

Bautista and her son were separated after the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested them last month.

The woman, who is six months pregnant, escaped an abusive relationship in Honduras, but a recent ruling removed domestic violence as grounds to seek asylum in the U.S.

Immigration attorney Andrea Martinez said the case shows immigrant families aren't just facing separation at the border.

"It's happening on the interior, too. It's happening every day," Martinez said. "What we were able to highlight with videos today and this morning happens hundred- and thousand-fold all over the country and thankfully we had cameras to video it. But the truth is this injustice and family separation is a problem here is Kansas City and interior of the country, just like it is on the border."

The attorney said she was injured when she was pushed by an ICE agent while trying to accompany the 3-year-old inside the facility to be reunited with her mother, she told the Daily Beast.

"Megan (Galicia) and I were expecting, as per our previous invitation from the officers, we expected to be going in right behind Officer Chase," she said. "And he turned around, pushed us out of the door and shut the door and locked it. That's when Megan and I both fell, and I rolled my ankle and have a fracture in my right foot."

She told the Daily Beast, "I was wearing high heels, so that’s when my foot was fractured and my leg got all bloody. And then my pants ripped. But then he called me back in and detained me for another forty minutes or an hour.”

Martinez added, "He locked me in an office where I couldn’t get out and he didn’t let me call 911 or use the phone or anything, And I told him, 'I’m bleeding, I’m bleeding. Can you at least get me a first aid kit?' And he said, 'No, it’s not severe enough.' And then my foot started swelling."

She said the woman's partner, Luis, is also being detained and has been put into removal proceedings.

Copyright 2018 KCTV via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.