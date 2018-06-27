Tick found in Ohio could cause allergies to red meat

One tick bite can lead to a variety of illnesses or diseases, but a bite from a certain species found in Ohio could make you allergic to red meat.

A bite from a Lone Star tick can cause people to have an allergic reaction to beef, pork, lamb, and even dairy products. Other symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches.

The Lone Star tick originated from southern parts of the United States, but is now being spotted through the Midwest and northeast towards New England.

A fed Lone Star tick can measure nearly a half of an inch long and can be identified if it has a distinct silver spot on the back.

The American dog tick and blacklegged tick, or deer tick, are also common in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, tickborne illnesses are most commonly transmitted between early spring and late fall. The blood-feeding parasites are most active during warm months.

Other diseases connected to tick bites include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, southern tick-associated rash illness, and Powassasn virus.

To avoid contact with ticks, do not walk in wooded areas with high grass and leaf litter and walk in the center of trails. It is important to check for and remove ticks if one is spotted on you or your pet.

