Planters Cheez Balls are back and people are freaking out about it

(WAVE) - After a 12-year absence, Planters Cheez Balls are available once again, and people just can't handle it.
The popular orange snack was discontinued back in 2006 and since then, fans have petitioned for its return. Now the company is offering them again, for a limited time, at Walmart and Amazon (beginning July 1). Planters may roll out the snack to other retailers in the next few months.
Nineties' kids on Twitter were overjoyed at the news.
