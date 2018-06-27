Planters Cheez Balls are back and people are freaking out about it

(WAVE) - After a 12-year absence, Planters Cheez Balls are available once again, and people just can't handle it.

The popular orange snack was discontinued back in 2006 and since then, fans have petitioned for its return. Now the company is offering them again, for a limited time, at Walmart and Amazon (beginning July 1). Planters may roll out the snack to other retailers in the next few months.

Nineties' kids on Twitter were overjoyed at the news.

Planters cheese balls were childhood, I MUST have them again, they were soooo much better than the generic ones everyone sells — ??summertime Dean? (@ItsMeDeaner) June 27, 2018

#planters is bringing back their cheese balls and this is the best day of my life, I can't stop crying #childhoodmemories — hottiesparkles (@hottiesparkles) June 26, 2018

I want to sit back with a can of planters cheese balls and a Capri sun and watch Evel Knievel videos. — Yeti Chicken (@YetiChicken) June 25, 2018

