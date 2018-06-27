Woman with autism reunited with missing therapy pigeon

Ash Holbrook says the therapy animal brings her peace and makes her “feel OK and not alone.” (Source: Family photo/KOCO/CNN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO/CNN/RNN) – After a pigeon, the certified emotional support animal for a Texas woman with autism, flew away, the two were reunited, thanks to a good Samaritan.

Ash Holbrook, the pigeon’s owner, broke down when her best friend and support animal Geraldine was returned to her Monday night.

Geraldine, who wears a pink diaper, got loose while Holbrook and her mother were hooking up a trailer at a horse derby in Oklahoma City.

The family says the pigeon normally comes right back when they let her out. However, they think the 4-hour car ride from her home in Sherman, TX, confused her, according to KFOR.

Instead of returning, Geraldine flew away.

"It was just so weird," Holbrook told KFOR. "She got up really high and flew around and then took off. It was so weird."

Holbrook, whom KFOR reports was diagnosed with autism later in life, and her family were worried sick about Geraldine because she wouldn’t know her surroundings in Oklahoma City.

But good Samaritan Delores Chavez spotted the pigeon – thanks to her pink diaper – and returned her to the family.

Holbrook and Geraldine normally spend every waking moment together, according to KFOR. The woman raised the bird, who was badly injured when she received her last year from a veterinarian in Oklahoma City.

Holbrook told KFOR the therapy animal brings her peace and makes her "feel OK and not alone."

