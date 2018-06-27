Feds: Miami U professor traveled to Missouri to have sex with 14-year-old

A Miami University professor was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday and is accused of traveling to Kansas City, Mo., to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, federal authorities said.

Kevin Connor Armitage, 52, an American Studies professor, was charged with traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City.

The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Armitage on May 31.

According an affidavit, Armitage drew the attention of an FBI online covert employee monitoring public message threads on a website that hosts a discussion forum and private messaging services for men and women to communicate regarding prostitution.

He indicated that he would be visiting the Kansas City area and was interested in a recommendation.

Armitage, a senior member of the website according to the affidavit, has 576 postings that detail his prior experiences with prostitutes in Ohio, Arizona, Tijuana, Kansas and Colorado.

He was provided a phone number for a different FBI online covert employee, who was posing as a 14-year-old female.

After several conversations, according to the affidavit, Armitage agreed to meet the 14-year-old’s cousin at a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

An FBI undercover employee, posing as the cousin, met Armitage at the restaurant and he was arrested.

