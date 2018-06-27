By the numbers: A look at immigration in the US

(RNN) - Curbing illegal immigration has been a main policy initiative for President Donald Trump. While efforts to pass bipartisan legislation have repeatedly failed, Trump and the White House continue to press with zero tolerance immigration policy, which have included a "travel ban" and separating families detained at the border. The administration continues to reject any deals that do not address restrictions on legal immigration and provide border wall funding. Here are some fast numbers about immigration in the U.S.

1790

The first laws for acquiring citizenship in the United States were passed in 1790. The Naturalization Act of 1790 restricted U.S. citizenship to "any alien, being a free white person." A white immigrant had to live in the U.S. for two years to be eligible to apply for citizenship.

1924-1929

The first permanent immigration quota system was enacted during this time. The U.S. Border Patrol was also created in 1924. Annual quotas became law in 1929.

1986

The most recent immigration reform was in 1986. The reform granted legalized lawful status to people residing illegally in the United States. The law also established sanctions on employers who knowingly hired illegal immigrants and created a temporary agricultural worker program. About 2.7 million undocumented residents became legal residents.

12,120,000

The 2014 estimate of the unauthorized immigrant population in the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Of that number 6.4 million people were of Mexican origin. Much of that population resides in Texas and California, according DHS. Experts say that number is much larger.

693, 850

The approximate number of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients as of March 2018. The program was created under former President Barack Obama in 2012 to temporarily prevent certain migrants from deportation and give them work permits. Of those, 553,200 recipients are from Mexico and more than 88,000 reside in the Los Angeles area. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared an end to DACA on March 5.

9.4 million

Naturalization is the legal process by which a non-citizen in a country may acquire citizenship. From 2001 to 2014, the U.S. naturalized 9.4 million citizens. In 2014 alone, 654,949 people were naturalized, More than 1 million people were naturalized in 2008.

40,344

The number of families and unaccompanied children apprehended in the United States from October 2017 to May of 2018. Of that number 17,490 were apprehended from the Rio Grande Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol. More than 300,000 illegal aliens were apprehended at the border in 2017.

1,676,438

The number of illegal aliens apprehended at U.S. borders in 2000. That record number has continued to decline to the levels we see today. Of that number 1,643,679 was apprehended at the Southwest Border.

45,000

The cap the Trump administration set on the number of refugees the U.S. would accept in 2018. The number was the lowest level in years. In 2016, the Obama administration set a cap at 110,000. Texas and Ohio accepted the most refugees with 1,038 and 1,020 respectively.

$1,070

The cost of applying for a green card in the United States. Green card holders, also known as permanent residents, are authorized to live and work in the U.S. A green card is required if you want to become a naturalized citizen in the U.S. A green card can be attained through a number of avenues, most commonly through marriage or employment.

