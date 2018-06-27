Man sentenced in stabbing death of mom with Alzheimer's

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted in the stabbing death of his mother who had Alzheimer's disease has been sentenced to four years in prison. .
Michael Gleisinger was sentenced Tuesday in Akron. He previously pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and failing to care for a functionally impaired person.
Police say the 45-year-old man stabbed 76-year-old Nancy Gleisinger at their Akron home in May 2017. Prosecutors say Gleisinger was his mother's caregiver and has suffered from mental health issues for much of his life.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Gleisinger's attorney read a letter from Gleisinger in court in which he wrote that he was sorry.
Gleisinger had told a psychologist earlier that he got an "overwhelming feeling" to end his mother's suffering the day he stabbed her.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
