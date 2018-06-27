Cincinnati council members to discuss $32 million deficit

Cincinnati city council will meet Wednesday to discuss various ways of how to improve the city’s current $32 million deficit.

The Budget and Finance Committee also met for a four-hour meeting Monday where council members laid out areas in which they could reduce spending as well as areas that needed improvement.

On Monday, many council members voted to delay the start of police recruit class from July 2018 to January 2019, which would save the city about $2 million. Some members of council also agreed that police overtime should be cut.

Six council members supported the changes, which would allow them to override any veto by Mayor John Cranley.

Here are some other potential changes expected to be discussed during Wednesdays’s meeting regarding the proposed budget:

Whether or not to Reduce non-personnel spending by city departments; this action would save the city more than half a million dollars.

Whether or not to eliminate the city’s state lobbyist, saving $88,000.

In addition to reducing spending in some realms, the council also discussed the importance of adding funding to various areas.

Council is considering spending $125,000 for improvements on neighborhoods in the business district, adding $200,000 to the Red Bike program, and spending $125,000 on bike lanes along Central Parkway.

The council meeting is expected to begin at 10 a.m. at city hall.

