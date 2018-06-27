Ohio professor arrested in Missouri on sex charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A professor at Miami University in Ohio has been indicted on charges of traveling to Missouri to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
The U.S. attorney's office says federal grand jurors returned the indictment Tuesday against 52-year-old Kevin Connor Armitage, who is a professor of American Studies. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed in May.
Court records say an FBI employee was monitoring a website on which prostitution is discussed when Armitage indicted he would be visiting the Kansas City area and asked for a recommendation. Armitage was offered the phone number of a different FBI employee who posed as the teen. The records say Armitage was arrested when he went to a restaurant where he had arranged to meet the teen's cousin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
