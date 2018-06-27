Weather service says tornado touched down during storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service says at least one tornado touched down as storms moved through Kentucky on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Louisville tweeted Wednesday that a preliminary damage survey indicates an EF-1 tornado with winds of 88 mph touched down in eastern Jefferson County.
News outlets report severe storms toppled trees in some areas, but there was no widespread damage.
The weather service said it was continuing to survey areas that had damage from the storms.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All members of the military – active and retired – will receive free admission to Kings Island July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day.Full Story >
All members of the military – active and retired – will receive free admission to Kings Island July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day.Full Story >
A third suspect in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl entered a 'not guilty' plea in court Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A third suspect in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl entered a 'not guilty' plea in court Wednesday morning.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women, including an elderly hostage, and firing at Butler County deputies in a standoff is waking up in the Butler County Jail.Full Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting two women, including an elderly hostage, and firing at Butler County deputies in a standoff is waking up in the Butler County Jail.Full Story >
A Miami University professor was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday and is accused of traveling to Kansas City, Mo., to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.Full Story >
A Miami University professor was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday and is accused of traveling to Kansas City, Mo., to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.Full Story >
Cincinnati city council will meet Wednesday to discuss various ways of how to improve the city’s current $32 million deficit.Full Story >
Cincinnati city council will meet Wednesday to discuss various ways of how to improve the city’s current $32 million deficit.Full Story >