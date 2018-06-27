Weather service says tornado touched down during storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service says at least one tornado touched down as storms moved through Kentucky on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville tweeted Wednesday that a preliminary damage survey indicates an EF-1 tornado with winds of 88 mph touched down in eastern Jefferson County.

News outlets report severe storms toppled trees in some areas, but there was no widespread damage.

The weather service said it was continuing to survey areas that had damage from the storms.

