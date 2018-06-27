Suspect in shooting of 9-year-old "Sissy" Thompson enters 'not guilty' plea

Chyanne Daniels entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday for the shooting death of 9-year-old Alexandrea "Sissy" Thompson (Cincinnati Police Department)

A third suspect in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl entered a 'not guilty' plea in court Wednesday morning.

Chyanne Daniels, 21, is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, burglary, and kidnapping for the shooting of Alexandrea "Sissy" Thompsion, 9, and her father.

The shooting happened in the Thompson's home in the 2200 block of Burent Avenue on Jan. 18, 2017.

Cincinnati police say Alex Thompson was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family called "Sissy."

Thompson said another one of his children answered the door when three people entered their home asking for 'weed money.' Thompson said he doesn't sell drugs and was upstairs filling out job applications and playing a video game.

He said he heard his daughter calling for him when he saw someone covering Sissy's mouth with a gun to her head.

In January 2018, Azuriah Hoskins Jr., 18, and 19-year-old Ke'von Smith were arrested and charged in Sissy's death.

Daniels was already being held in jail on a $1 million bond for the murder of Donshae Gentry.

A judge set Daniel's bail for this case also at $1 million.

