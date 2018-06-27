Sea lice pose itchy problem for Florida beachgoers

Sea lice are tiny jellyfish that get caught in swimsuits and can cause a rash. (Source: Florida Department of Health)

(RNN) – Swimmers along hundreds of miles of Florida’s coastline are getting a nasty surprise after enjoying beach time this summer - an itchy red rash.

Sea lice are the culprits. They’re tiny jellyfish larvae that can get caught in swimsuits and sting you.

Their stings are often worse where swimsuits fit tightly to the body or where there's elastic.

The sea lice are about the size of the head of a pin, so they’re tough to see.

The problem is bad enough that the Florida Department of Health has come out with some advice on how to deal with them:

Women should consider two-piece instead of one-piece bathing suits to reduce the surface area of swimwear that could trap larvae.

Swimmers should avoid wearing T-shirts while in the ocean. The shirts can also trap larvae.

Swimmers should change out of their bathing suits as soon as possible after leaving the water.

Bathing suits should be thoroughly washed with detergent and heat-dried after use to kill any larvae.

