Kings Island offering free admission for military over Fourth of July weekend

A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, a musical group composed of his children, the most famous among them being Michael and Janet.Full Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.Full Story >
The district attorney said the coroner’s report on the baby would provide information they would consider as they decide how to proceed with the case.Full Story >
A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
