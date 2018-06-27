Kings Island offering free admission for military over Fourth of July weekend

All members of the military – active and retired – will receive free admission to Kings Island July 1-4 to celebrate Independence Day.

From Sunday through Wednesday, members qualify for free admission into Kings Island and Soak City water park.

Those qualified must present a valid military ID.

The offer also allows military personnel to purchase admission tickets at a special price of $34 for up to six family members.

