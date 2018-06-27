Cancer patient murder is 'shocking, sad and offensive,' lawyer says

The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders said he is not ruling out the death penalty for Kenneth Jones who's charged with killing his cousin, cancer patient Denita Satchwell (Photo: Kenton County Detention Center)

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County

The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.

Sanders called the death of Denita "Marci" Satchwell, a Stage 4 lung cancer patient "shocking, sad, and offensive." Satchwell was "frail and in poor health," when Covington police say she was killed by Kenneth Maurice Jones, 38, her own cousin, and three others.

A Golden Alert was issued for Satchwell on June 12. Police say she was missing and required time-sensitive medication that she didn't have with her.

Satchwell's body was recovered two days later in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

Jones was charged with murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence. He appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Sanders said he anticipates a grand jury will hear the case in the next 60 days.

Sanders says drugs were involved in Satchwell's murder. She was prescribed pain medication in the form of patches and pills for her illness.

Covington police say the missing medication was the first thing that made them think the case may have been a homicide instead of a missing persons case. Police believe the medication was the motivating factor in the homicide.

Sanders says Jones was wanted on a probation revocation for a felony drug offense out of Campbell County at the time of Satchwell's murder.

“The term ‘addiction’ means different things to different people," said Sanders. "Obviously, we have all sorts of people in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area that are suffering from addiction that aren’t robbing and killing people, so certainly addiction is no excuse for these crimes in any circumstance.”

Sanders said that what makes this case shocking, was Satchwell's terminal diagnosis.

“What’s really shocking about this case is Ms. Satchwell had a very limited time left on this earth and if they had just waited a few weeks or a couple months at most, they probably could have walked in after she died of the cancer and stolen the pain medication and nobody would have known the difference, but instead they decided to take what little life she had left in order to get the pain medication now.” said Sanders.

Covington police are still investigating the case and Sanders says they are considering the death penalty. He says that currently, the way the case looks right now, capital punishment charges appear to qualify but it's too early to determine.

Sanders declined to say if police believe the homicide took place in Satchwell's home, but he did say her body was moved to Rabbit Hash after she had been killed.

Three other people are facing charges in Satchwell's murder: two juveniles, and an 18-year-old.

The two juveniles remain in juvenile court currently, Sanders said.

“Generally speaking any time a juvenile faces murder charges, if they are over the age of 14, which it’s my understanding both of these juveniles are, typically, not always, but typically they get transferred to adult court.” Sanders said.

18-year-old Brandon Reaves is charged with facilitation to homicide. Sanders said Reaves did not get involved until after the homicide had already taken pace.

Sanders said it was 'evident' during the preliminary hearing that Jones was the key player in the murder and said the crime would not have taken place without him.

Though Satchwell's body was found in Rabbit Hash, which is in Boone County, all charges will be kept in Kenton County, Sanders said.

