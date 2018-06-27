Reds keep rolling, take series over division-leading Braves

The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.

Luis Castillo gave up four earned runs over four innings. The bullpen allowed just one hit over the final four innings.

Scooter Gennett had a two-hit day with a double and an RBI single. Jose Peraza had a triple and a solo home run and Adam Duvall drove in two runs on a RBI single.

It’s the fifth time in the past seven games the Reds have won in come-from-behind fashion. They have 12 wins in their last 15 games.

The Reds have won back-to-back series against division-leading clubs after knocking off the NL-East leading Braves and NL-Central leading Cubs (the Cubs were leading the division coming into Cincinnati this past Thursday).

The Reds (34-46) now host the NL-Central leading Brewers for a four-game set in Cincinnati beginning Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

