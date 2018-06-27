Yet another Red Hen mix-up, this time in DC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Yet another Red Hen mix-up, this time in DC

The Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., is facing angry backlash over an incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a separate Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA. (Source: WJLA via CNN) The Red Hen restaurant in Washington, D.C., is facing angry backlash over an incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders and a separate Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) – A restaurant in Washington, D.C., is facing backlash after being mistaken for the location where White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was asked to leave.

But the restaurant is trying to find humor in the situation.

Friday night, the owner of an unaffiliated Red Hen located some 200 miles away in Lexington, VA, asked Sanders to leave because owners and staff didn't agree with her politics.

"I was asked to leave because I worked for President Trump," Sanders said. "We are allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm. And this goes for all people regardless of politics."

Some folks on social media – who apparently aren't too fond of Google searches – assumed it was the Red Hen in D.C. that had kicked out Sanders.

It's not the first time people confused the Lexington restaurant for a separate eatery called "Red Hen" – a Connecticut restaurant by that name has gotten numerous complaints from irate Sanders supporters over the Lexington incident.

A Red Hen restaurant in New Jersey also has reported harassment since the incident.

"It started just with negative comments and then just worked into death threats and vandalizing the restaurant," said Michael Friedman, owner of the Red Hen in D.C.

Friedman said his restaurant was also egged.

Yelp removed hundreds of negative reviews inaccurately directed at Friedman's Red Hen.

But his staff fired back at confused detractors with a humor-infused social media campaign.

They also posted a sign out front that reads "#NOT THAT RED HEN," hoping the bizarre case of mistaken identity will help attract business.

"And I would say to Miss Sanders that we take reservations a month out and we book up fairly quickly," Friedman said.

Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

