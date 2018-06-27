Man gets 17 years for criminal confinement, corpse abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southwestern Indiana man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison on charges related to the disappearance of a 19-year-old disabled woman who was found dead last year.
Twenty-five-year-old Terrence Roach was sentenced Wednesday. A Vanderburgh County jury convicted him in May of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse, but acquitted him of murder and kidnapping charges in Aleah Beckerle's death.
Beckerle disappeared from her home in July 2016. Her decomposing remains were found in March 2017 in a vacant Evansville home next to Roach's residence.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports Evansville police said Roach was arrested after confessing to abducting and killing Beckerle.
Police say they don't plan on reopening the case to look for other suspects unless new information comes to light in Beckerle's death.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
