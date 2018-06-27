Longtime sponsor of Iditarod cuts ties with Alaska race

By RACHEL D'ORO
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey says it's dropping its long-running sponsorship of Alaska's 1,000-mile (1,610 kilometer) race.
The action by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman follows a tough year for race organizers who have faced financial hardships, loss of other sponsors and the first-ever dog doping scandal.
Jack Daniel's spokesman Svend Jansen said in a statement the company decided to go in a different direction by shifting most of its marketing efforts to a partnership with the National Basketball Association.
He said a campaign against the Iditarod by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had nothing to do with its decision.
PETA lauded the action, saying the company did "the right thing." PETA says it first contacted Jack Daniel's following the deaths of five dogs connected with the 2017 race.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Credit card skimmers are a real problem at gas stations, but a new report says certain pumps are much safer to use.Full Story >
Credit card skimmers are a real problem at gas stations, but a new report says certain pumps are much safer to use.Full Story >
The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.Full Story >
The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.Full Story >
The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >