Nearly naked man runs onto airport tarmac, darts to arriving plane

Jhryin Jones ran onto the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Source: WGCL/@GarthMagness/Twitter via CNN)

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) – Some passengers arriving at the busiest airport in the world got quite the shock.

A nearly naked man ran onto the tarmac at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The man, whom police identified as Jhryin Jones, came darting to the plane shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The airport said he also jumped onto the wing of the plane and started banging on windows.

Several people onboard recorded video of Jones pacing around the plane as police came rushing over.

Airport officials have not explained how the man was able to jump over the fence and make it all the way to the plane.

A captain got on the intercom, trying to explain what was happening.

OK ladies and gentlemen, from the flight deck as we sort through this, apparently that individual approached the aircraft from the outside and tried to gain entrance to the aircraft. That's the information we have now. We are surrounded by law enforcement right now. They have apparently apprehended this individual right now.

Jones is charged with criminal trespassing, obstruction of law enforcement officers and public indecency.

